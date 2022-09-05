Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires 12,498 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,498 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

NYSE SO traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.87. 200,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,542. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average is $72.54. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

