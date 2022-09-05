Fiduciary Group LLC Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.2% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in Visa by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 170,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,830,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in Visa by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 24,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 32,272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Visa by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 149,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,212,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,450. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

