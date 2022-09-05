Fiduciary Group LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.33. 388,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,777. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average of $101.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

