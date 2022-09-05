Financial Review: Mastermind (MMND) & Its Competitors

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mastermind to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Mastermind and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mastermind
|$3.83 million
|$770,000.00
|14.43
|Mastermind Competitors
|$1.36 billion
|$585.69 million
|1.00
Mastermind’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind. Mastermind is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Profitability
This table compares Mastermind and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mastermind
|18.57%
|36.88%
|27.65%
|Mastermind Competitors
|-21.24%
|-102.01%
|-10.60%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mastermind and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mastermind
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Mastermind Competitors
|77
|383
|568
|7
|2.49
As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 94.05%. Given Mastermind’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mastermind has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
38.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Mastermind competitors beat Mastermind on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About Mastermind
Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications. Its customers include sports and entertainment, oil and gas, automotive, retail, restaurant, B2B, financial services, hotel and hospitality, consumer packaged goods, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, technology, and agricultural chemicals. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.
