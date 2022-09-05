Financial Review: Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) versus Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) and Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldline has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Research Solutions and Worldline, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Worldline 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Research Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 161.78%. Given Research Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Worldline.

This table compares Research Solutions and Worldline’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $31.76 million 1.63 -$280,000.00 ($0.04) -47.75 Worldline $4.37 billion 1.24 -$889.10 million N/A N/A

Research Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Worldline.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Worldline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -3.94% -24.65% -7.68% Worldline N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Worldline shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Research Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Worldline on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card and loyalty, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital and mobile banking, and account payments, as well as payments processing back-office, clearing and settlement, and trade order management and financial data services; and fraud risk management, ATM management, trusted authentication, and payment software licensing solutions. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, e-consumer and mobility, customer engagement, and mobility and traceability solutions and services, as well as digital identity, digital signature, and cloud services. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

