First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Community to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

First Community Stock Performance

FCCO opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

First Community Dividend Announcement

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Community during the second quarter valued at $150,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

