First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $396,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $56,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,457.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,366.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock worth $688,264. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

