First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony Purchases 5,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,816,400.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 25th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.40 per share, with a total value of C$52,000.00.
  • On Thursday, July 28th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$48,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 25th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.25 per share, with a total value of C$61,875.00.
  • On Thursday, July 21st, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,750.00.
  • On Thursday, June 9th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,350.00.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of FR stock traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$9.62. 597,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,206.67. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$8.12 and a 12-month high of C$18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.47.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$203.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 826.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Cormark increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.29.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

