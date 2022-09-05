First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony Purchases 5,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,816,400.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.40 per share, with a total value of C$52,000.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$48,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.25 per share, with a total value of C$61,875.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,750.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,350.00.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of FR stock traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$9.62. 597,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,206.67. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$8.12 and a 12-month high of C$18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.47.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$203.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 826.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Cormark increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.29.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

