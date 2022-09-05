First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Trading Down 0.9%

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $95.72 and last traded at $95.88. 398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 75,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.73.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98.

Get First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.