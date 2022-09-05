Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 908.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,625 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 2.3% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fiserv worth $45,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.44. The company had a trading volume of 159,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,202. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average is $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.42.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

