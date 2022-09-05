Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $157.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.53.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $129.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.88 and a 200-day moving average of $143.15. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $221.00.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,117 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Five Below by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,337,000 after purchasing an additional 97,132 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,605,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

