FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Hits $0.0258 on Exchanges

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $182,828.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,155.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00037151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00134519 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021831 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster.

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.