Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Sold by Granby Capital Management LLC

Granby Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent makes up 3.6% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Granby Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,144,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $28,122,000. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 873.4% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 609,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after purchasing an additional 546,771 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 739,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after purchasing an additional 539,208 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $14,511,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 33,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,541. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

