Frontier (FRONT) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Frontier has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001132 BTC on major exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $22.37 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

