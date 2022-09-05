GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.88 Million (GOZ)

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a market cap of $1.88 million and $939,549.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00008616 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00837504 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015568 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token directly using US dollars.

