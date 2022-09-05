Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,989 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Gentex worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Gentex to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Gentex stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.78. 51,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,348. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

