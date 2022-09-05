Geoff Atkins Sells 1,300,000 Shares of Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML) Stock

Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML – Get Rating) insider Geoff Atkins sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total transaction of A$53,300.00 ($37,272.73).
Vital Metals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 31.08, a current ratio of 33.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Vital Metals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.