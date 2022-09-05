Geoff Atkins Sells 1,300,000 Shares of Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML) Stock

Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VMLGet Rating) insider Geoff Atkins sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total transaction of A$53,300.00 ($37,272.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 31.08, a current ratio of 33.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vital Metals Limited develops and explores for rare earths projects in Burkina Faso, Tanzania, Germany, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Nechalacho project located in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. The company also owns interests in the Wigu Hill project situated in Tanzania. Vital Metals Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

