Gitcoin Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Gitcoin has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $32.83 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for $2.31 or 0.00011704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity.

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

