Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,250 to CHF 3,180 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Givaudan from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,495.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $62.40 on Thursday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

