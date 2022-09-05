Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX) Trading Down 1.4%

Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $11.96. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 104,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Global X China Financials ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X China Financials ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHIX. Glovista Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global X China Financials ETF by 2,838.1% in the fourth quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 358,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 346,671 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,232,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X China Financials ETF by 123.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X China Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X China Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $232,000.

Global X China Financials ETF Company Profile

Global X China Financials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Financials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

