Graham (NYSE:GHM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Graham Stock Performance

NYSE GHM opened at $8.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a market cap of $92.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Graham had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Graham will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Graham news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 7,500 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,491,435.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,510.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Graham by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 232,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,003,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 238,933 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

