Granby Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS)

Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Granby Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tristar Acquisition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tristar Acquisition I Stock Up 0.3 %

Tristar Acquisition I stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,558. Tristar Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

About Tristar Acquisition I

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

