Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $830,250.36 and $20.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002493 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00837547 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00016047 BTC.
Gravity Finance Coin Profile
Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gravity Finance
