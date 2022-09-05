Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.25

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.22 ($0.01), with a volume of 216491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.24 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.17. The stock has a market cap of £13.89 million and a P/E ratio of 13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Greencoat Renewables Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

