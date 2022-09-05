Grimm (GRIMM) Price Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 80.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Grimm has a market cap of $14,262.87 and approximately $11.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grimm has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Safe (SAFE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00054840 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
About Grimm
Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
