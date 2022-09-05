Guggenheim Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $190.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.53.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $129.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.88 and its 200 day moving average is $143.15. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Five Below by 65.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,337,000 after acquiring an additional 97,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 461.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 86,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 71,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

