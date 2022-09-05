Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Unilever by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $924,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5,146.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $1,458,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE:UL traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $44.60. 103,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,802. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

