Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $113.71. 779,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,542,811. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average of $125.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

