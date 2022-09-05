Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after acquiring an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,895,000 after acquiring an additional 261,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.79. The company had a trading volume of 174,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,507. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

