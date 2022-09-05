Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,146 shares of company stock worth $10,049,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 170,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,522. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

