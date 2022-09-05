HAP Trading LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

HAP Trading LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 534.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,562 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC owned approximately 0.68% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 839.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Shares of RWX opened at $27.34 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

