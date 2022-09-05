Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,225 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,013,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $133,631,000 after buying an additional 124,190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 95,791 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,625,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Applied Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,010 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 47.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.24. 423,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,057,833. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average of $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.