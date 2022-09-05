Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,265 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.2% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $67,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.69 on Monday, reaching $322.56. 64,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,784. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

