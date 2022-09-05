Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

NYSE HMY opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

