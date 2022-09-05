Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Hawkins Price Performance

HWKN stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. The company has a market cap of $798.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $48.12.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hawkins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Hawkins by 26,066.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,190,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45,451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 44,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at $1,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.