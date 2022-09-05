Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
HWKN stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. The company has a market cap of $798.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $48.12.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
