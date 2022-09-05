Head to Head Analysis: Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) versus Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) and Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sharps Technology and Becton, Dickinson and’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Becton, Dickinson and $20.25 billion 3.56 $2.09 billion $5.80 43.59

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Sharps Technology.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Becton, Dickinson and 1 3 3 0 2.29

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sharps Technology and Becton, Dickinson and, as reported by MarketBeat.

Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus target price of $277.63, indicating a potential upside of 9.80%. Given Becton, Dickinson and’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Becton, Dickinson and is more favorable than Sharps Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Sharps Technology and Becton, Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Technology N/A N/A N/A Becton, Dickinson and 8.88% 14.55% 6.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Sharps Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats Sharps Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

