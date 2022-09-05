Head to Head Comparison: Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) vs. Its Peers

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million $2.05 million -1.42 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors $2.69 billion -$30.03 million 0.39

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors 92 472 855 14 2.55

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.54%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 79.56%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.70% 12,267.49% 89.34% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors -10.77% 694.49% -3.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats its rivals on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.