Head to Head Comparison: Onion Global (NYSE:OG) versus Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Onion Global (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Onion Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global -13.93% -40.10% -22.30% Vipshop 4.05% 15.09% 8.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Onion Global and Vipshop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Vipshop 0 5 1 0 2.17

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vipshop has a consensus target price of $10.48, indicating a potential downside of 2.02%. Given Vipshop’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Onion Global.

2.5% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Vipshop shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onion Global and Vipshop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.14 -$55.90 million N/A N/A Vipshop $18.37 billion 0.40 $734.56 million $1.00 10.70

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

Risk and Volatility

Onion Global has a beta of -4.94, suggesting that its share price is 594% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vipshop has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vipshop beats Onion Global on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

(Get Rating)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Vipshop

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items. It also provides shoes and bags, which comprises casual and formal shoes, purses, satchels, luggage, duffel bags, and wallets; handbags; apparel, gears and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers; sportswear, sports gear, and footwear for various sporting activities; home furnishings, such as bed and bath products, home decor, kitchen and tabletop items, and home appliances; and consumer electronic products. In addition, the company offers food and snacks, beverages, fresh produce, and pet goods; beauty products; and internet finance services, including consumer and supplier financing, and microcredit. Vipshop Holdings Limited provides its branded products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through its internet website and cellular phone application. Further, it offers warehousing, logistics, product procurement, research and development, technology development, and consulting services; software development and information technology support solutions; and supply chain services. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

