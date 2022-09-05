Head-To-Head Review: Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) & IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IonQ and Creative Realities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million 537.81 -$106.19 million ($0.54) -10.56 Creative Realities $18.44 million 0.81 $230,000.00 $0.05 13.80

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Realities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

IonQ has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IonQ and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -1,470.75% -9.72% -9.02% Creative Realities 5.34% -4.59% -1.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Creative Realities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IonQ and Creative Realities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 1 0 2.50 Creative Realities 0 0 2 0 3.00

IonQ currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.21%. Creative Realities has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 226.09%. Given Creative Realities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than IonQ.

Summary

Creative Realities beats IonQ on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. The company also provides system hardware; professional and implementation services; software design and development; and software licensing, deployment, and maintenance and support services, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

