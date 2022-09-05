HealthEquity (HQY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 6th. Analysts expect HealthEquity to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HealthEquity Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of HQY opened at $63.99 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $73.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -96.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after buying an additional 95,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

