Helium Achieves Market Cap of $489.36 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $489.36 million and approximately $21.03 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for $3.90 or 0.00019703 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00095182 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021109 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001531 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00259001 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002613 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,558,854 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.