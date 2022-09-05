HEROcoin Trading 39.8% Higher Over Last Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $13,004.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,780.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00134129 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022245 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

