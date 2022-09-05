Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.69 million-$203.19 million.

Shares of HIMX opened at $5.90 on Monday. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

