Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.69 million-$203.19 million.
Shares of HIMX opened at $5.90 on Monday. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
