Hina Inu 1-Day Volume Reaches $12,616.00 (HINA)

Hina Inu (HINA) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Hina Inu has traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hina Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hina Inu has a market cap of $597,657.68 and approximately $12,616.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002479 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00834128 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015625 BTC.
About Hina Inu
Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2.
Hina Inu Coin Trading
