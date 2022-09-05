Horizon Wealth Management LLC Buys 609 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEJ. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 107,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,152 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $973,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $38.58 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $53.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

