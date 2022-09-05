Horizon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,587,296. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $160.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.30 and its 200-day moving average is $175.10. The stock has a market cap of $430.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

