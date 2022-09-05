Horizon Wealth Management LLC Invests $261,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $87.90 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.90.

