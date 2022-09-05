Horizon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XME. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $191,317,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 846,148 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23,115.9% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,774,000 after buying an additional 629,908 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 535.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 656,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after buying an additional 553,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,732,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $47.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

