HS Management Partners LLC Buys 60,076 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 441,797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,076 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 3.1% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $109,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 108,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 36,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.96.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $254.51 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

