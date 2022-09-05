HS Management Partners LLC Sells 137,892 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HS Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 137,892 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 6.3% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of United Parcel Service worth $218,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

UPS opened at $196.05 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $170.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.66 and its 200 day moving average is $192.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

